Nigerians looking to travel to the UK for a fellowship can now apply and stand a chance of getting selected

Applications are now being accepted for the Richard and Susan Hayden Academy Fellowship taken at Chatham House UK

The Fellowship at Chatham House would last 10 months, and selected applicants would receive £2,365 (N4.4 million) monthly

Nigerians who wish to travel to the UK can apply for a fellowship a the UK's Chatham House.

A fellowship opportunity has opened at the popular UK think-tank, giving fellows the chance to learn through training.

Applications are now being accepted for the Richard and Susan Hayden Academy Fellowship at Chatham House.

Apply for fellowships in the UK

The fellowship is open to all people from all countries around the world who meet other qualifying criteria.

To be considered for the Chatham House fellowship, applicants must possess a BA degree or its equivalent.

Apart from having knowledge of how to conduct research, the ideal candidate must have a thriving career.

According to information on the Chatham House website, the candidates must be in an early or mid-level position in their career.

It says:

"The ideal candidate should be at the early-to-mid-stage of their career and come from one of the following fields or work: academia, NGO, business, government departments, civil society or the media. All applicants should possess knowledge of, and an interest in, international affairs, their chosen area of research, and Chatham House’s mission and research."

Those selected for the fellowship would receive £2,365 (N4.4 million) monthly stipend.

The application has already started and will terminate on June 5, 2024. If selected, fellows would spend 10 months at the Chatham House, London.

Applications can be submitted through the Chatham House website.

