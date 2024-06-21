Mercy Eke Surprises Many With Attitude Towards Her Missing N100m in the Defunct Heritage Bank
- Nigerian reality TV star Mercy Eke showed an interesting aspect of her personality recently
- The Big Brother Naija superstar was on an Instagram live where netizens tried to find out how she was faring following her missing N100m in the defunct Heritage bank
- The beauty model’s response spurred reactions online; she also talked out the music anticipated BBNaija All Stars reunion
Nigerian reality TV star Mercy Eke left many in awe of how she is handling following her missing N100m in the defunct Heritage Bank.
Recall that Mercy Eke cried out for help after the bank crashed recently. She claimed that she had over N100 million in her account.
In a recent video by the beauty enthusiast, she seemed to have come to terms with the unfortunate incident and spoke carefreely about it.
Mercy, however, noted her trust in the government to refund her moment in due time.
She also talked about the most anticipated “All Stars Reunion” and revealed that it has been cancelled.
Watch her video below:
Mercy Eke spurs reactions online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
uju.chijioke:
"Jealous and hungry bees on this post must always show themselves .My baby is talking about her 100M that's still hanging and you're here talking about her lips."
chinnymoke:
"This girl is too fake for liking...100m koo 100m nee...story for d gods."
rain_reigns1:
"ur money long sha."
Mercy Eke shows off massive shoes
Legit.ng had reported that Eke had shared a clip of her lovely shoe rack which had designer and expensive shoes in it.
The reality star shared a clip of the bags and shoes as she was cleaning her closet.
Five people were seen organizing the closet as they kept her sneakers and slippers on the floor.
Source: Legit.ng
