Nigerian reality TV star Mercy Eke showed an interesting aspect of her personality recently

The Big Brother Naija superstar was on an Instagram live where netizens tried to find out how she was faring following her missing N100m in the defunct Heritage bank

The beauty model’s response spurred reactions online; she also talked out the music anticipated BBNaija All Stars reunion

Nigerian reality TV star Mercy Eke left many in awe of how she is handling following her missing N100m in the defunct Heritage Bank.

Recall that Mercy Eke cried out for help after the bank crashed recently. She claimed that she had over N100 million in her account.

Mercy Eke opened up about her N100m in the defunct Heritage bank. Credit: @mercyeke

Source: Instagram

In a recent video by the beauty enthusiast, she seemed to have come to terms with the unfortunate incident and spoke carefreely about it.

Mercy, however, noted her trust in the government to refund her moment in due time.

She also talked about the most anticipated “All Stars Reunion” and revealed that it has been cancelled.

Watch her video below:

Mercy Eke spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

lovelineabah:

"What is happening to her lips is looking like honey sticks it."

ifyjess22:

"See as person 100 mill hang somewhere and she is smiling and even rubbing lipstick. God you are owing me plenty."

uju.chijioke:

"Jealous and hungry bees on this post must always show themselves .My baby is talking about her 100M that's still hanging and you're here talking about her lips."

chinnymoke:

"This girl is too fake for liking...100m koo 100m nee...story for d gods."

rain_reigns1:

"ur money long sha."

