A baby who is known online as Baby DEV solved mathematics questions in front of people at America's Got Talent

The talented boy showed he was well-trained as he amiably greeted the judges before facing a whiteboard

Many people were wowed at how fast he was able to carry out multiplications without using a calculator

A kid who loves numbers so much went to America's Got Talent to showcase his genius. He was accompanied by an adult.

While on the stage, the kid kept grinning in pure innocence as he greeted each of America's Got Talent's judges.

The kid faced the board as he solved the maths questions. Photo source: @agt

Genius baby solved mathematics questions

One of the judges gave the numbers 7 and 9, and the man who followed him turned both numbers into a multiplication question.

Surprisingly, the kid solved the question on a whiteboard as he wrote the answer. Both the audience and judges screamed in delight.

He solved another complex multiplication question involving numbers 79 and 7. It took him some seconds before he arrived at the answer. The kid won the judges' hearts at the show.

Watch his video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a smart two-year-old boy stirred massive reactions online after confidently solving mathematics questions on the board.

A TikTok account (@nnwonderland) shared the video and disclosed that the lesson was from Basic Education Certificate Education (BECE) questions meant for JSS 3.

