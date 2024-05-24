A young lady who cried on social media over being single at 33 years old has finally met the love of her life

The excited lady shared a heartwarming video showing the moment her man went down on his knees to engage her

Social media users reacted massively to the video with many congratulating her for finding love

A young lady has shared how her love life transformed shortly after she cried out on social media.

About two years ago, she shared a video online crying uncontrollably because no man had proposed to her.

Lady over the moon as man proposes to her Photo credit: @JustineMfulama/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady finds love at 35

The lady identified as @JustineMfulama said she thought that she would never find love in her lifetime.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

However, shortly after she lamented about her love life, she met a man who fell in love with her and swept her off her feet.

On December 2024, he proposed to her on her 35th birthday in the presence of family and friends who had gathered to celebrate her.

While sharing her love story, Justine emphasised the need to focus on God and avoid being pressured.

In her words:

"May 2022 Crying because I'm 33 and scared I'll never find love. December 2024, my husband proposing on my 35th birthday. If there is one thing I wish I could tell the first girl in this video, it's to relax and know God hears the brokenhearted."

Reactions as lady finds love at 35

Netizens stormed the comments section on TikTok to congratulate the beautiful woman.

@Rick said:

"I’m 33 and just had this cry in the car yesterday. I’m terrified my biological clock is ticking."

@mslashae14 stated:

"I just met my forever person a few months back and I felt this video DEEPLY!"

@Shani Lashay reacted:

"Me at almost 36 in 2 weeks after an over 10 yr failed relationship. Might’ve miss my person. Wasting time with the wrong person."

@Privateeyes said:

"I was literally typing that I met my husband at 33 going on 34 and we just welcomed our daughter and got married. I’m 36. Congrats! Everything happens when it should!"

@Onnela said:

"Sis where did u finally go? Cause I’m turning 30 on Wednesday n I am scared I am in that boat. I don’t wanna have kids without marriage n I’m lowkey scared."

@Yanni reacted:

"I’m 26 thought I found my person and he sent a text yesterday to me “you are an amazing person and I love you but I can’t be with you I’m sorry.” My heart hurts because I feel like I will never find."

@BreeTok added:

"Awww congratulations lovely!!! Thank you for sharing, I’m 33 right now still preparing to meet my future hubby and praying it will happen for me."

Watch the video below:

Man celebrates wife for sticking with him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an X user praised his wife who chose love over her educational aspirations in Australia three years ago.

According to him, she decided to forgo her dream to pursue an educational degree in Australia because she wanted to marry him.

Source: Legit.ng