A Nigerian lady is happy to have reunited with her family after spending eight years abroad.

The lady and her family were seen in a trending video when she arrived at their house with her children.

The lady is now married with three children. Photo credit: TikTok/@susteepee and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

In the video posted on TikTok by @susteepee, it was revealed that the lady travelled abroad single.

Now, she has been blessed with a husband and three children who she also brought to Nigeria with her.

It was a moment of celebration when her family saw her again after nearly a decade of being away.

"She went there single and came back with family. Glory be to God."

Reactions as lady returns from abroad

@Juliet nk said:

"How I wish my mother was alive to see me and my three kid's also. It gives joy but thanks God my father was there."

@Small ugly girl said:

"Your mummy nor sing for her. Best singer."

@johnson said:

"Beautiful! Congratulations. Long life to you."

@Edithbrown02 said:

"The baby was like what is going on here."

@Esan Man-1-Of Paris said:

"Congratulations dear. God go still do my own oh."

@Joy pounds commented:

"Congratulations welcome back home."

@josessy_mark said:

"I tap from her blessings."

@naomi Aig Okun said:

"See better hair when she wear."

