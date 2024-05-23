A lady has shown people the hair she made after her Oyinbo lover gave her money to visit the salon

In a video trending online, the lady said she billed the Oyinbo man €200 (N310k) for the purpose of making her hair

However, the hairstyle she showed off got people talking, as some said there was no way she spent N310k on it

A lady is dating an Oyinbo man, and she said the man gave her some money to make her hair.

She has come on TikTok to show people the hairstyle she made and also the moment she showed it to her man.

The lady said her man gave her N310k to make her hair. Photo credit: TikTok/@ognext2god and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

The lady, @ognext2god, appears to be in a long-distance relationship with the man, so she showed him the hair through a video call.

According to her, the man gave her €200 (N310,000) to use to make her hair.

However, the hairstyle she chose sparked many reactions as people who saw it wondered if it was worth that amount.

Her hair was a simple wave without attachments, but it appeared her man liked it that way.

Reactions to lady's hairstyle

@atelco1tag said:

"You no need all this kind thing baby girl… na wetin Dey make things cast be this even if you don lock am… you suppose Dey chop am lowkey."

@Daniel David asked:

"Wetin be the name of this your CL make I help you lock am?"

@Nobody knows bright of ph said:

"Hair wey you do 1k, how e come be 200€?"

@Oyin said:

"We plenty. I’m just happy seeing ladies like myself."

@crybaby said:

"EFCC come our area few days back."

@pana209 said:

"You are shining and beautiful."

@boomap said:

"All back."

Lady happy as she marries Oyinbo man

In a related story, a lady is practically over the moon as she wedded her Oyinbo sweetheart, who she showed off in a clip.

The lady took to TikTok to share a video after she and her Oyinbo lover tied the nuptials the traditional way.

The video is trending on TikTOk and attracting many congratulatory messages from her friends and well-wishers.

