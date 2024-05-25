A man who is participating in the ongoing Tapswap coin mining indicated that he was unable to log into the app

The man posted a screenshot of a message he saw when he opened his Tapswap app and asked people to help him out

Many Nigerians have reported that they have been unable to log into the Tapswap app, which has gone viral in recent days

A Nigerian man posted what he saw on his screen when he wanted to enter the Tapswap app and start tapping.

He posted the screenshot in a Facebook group, asking people to help him explain what it means.

The man was asked to verify he was human on the Tapswap app. Photo credit: Getty Images/DjelicS and X/Tapswap.

Some Nigerians have complained that they are unable to log into the Tapswap app unless they used a VPN.

The screenshop shared by Modestus Nnamdi shows that he was being asked to verify that he was human.

It says:

"Verify you are human. This may take a few seconds. Tapswap needs to review the security of your connection before proceeding."

Sharing the screenshot, Nnamdi asked:

"Who can explain this to me in Tapswap?"

Why Tapswap is asking you to verify you are human

Legit.ng spoke to Fidelis Ozuawala, a crypto currency expert at Waptutors said the request for verification is for security purpose to stop bots.

He said:

"The verifying that they are human is just a firewall checks, there has been DDOS attacks. Technically, this is when bot traffic infests a server. Bot traffic are non-human and they eat up resources. So what they did is to make everyone from that region to verify that they are human. Painfully this affects everyone including human, but can stop the bots temporarily till they upgrade their system to a point that can stop only the bots."

When asked if the verification means Nigerians are not trusted, Fidelis, who also runs Crypto With Fidelis, said Nigerians are trusted.

He told Legit.ng:

"Nigerians are trusted, just that a host of them are using unfair methods to get clicks. Some of which includes clicker apps and software. These are non-human activity, hence that verification would stop them from being able to use the apps. Even if it works, from time to time it will ask them to verify which ultimately stops the smooth running of their auto-clicker bots and apps."

Man buys AC with money earned from Notcoin

Meanwhile, a Nigerian youth happily showcased the air conditioner he purchased thanks to earnings from Notcoin.

He posed with the AC and urged crypto enthusiasts to keep tapping in order to take advantage of Tapswap mining.

