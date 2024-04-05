A lady who works as a flight attendant with the United Nigeria Airlines shared some misconceptions about her job

The lady said many people think flight attendants are flirts who are promiscuous, noting that it was not true

The flight attendant added that they were well-trained in handling many things for the comfort of their air passengers

A lady who works as a flight attendant shared a video about her line of work on TikTok.

The flight attendant who works for the United Nigeria Airline explained in the video that there many misconceptions about her job.

The lady said flight attendants are well-trained professionals. Photo credit: TikTok/Anthenia Paul.

Source: TikTok

The charming lady, Anthenia Paul, noted that people think flight attendants are just onboard to serve food, but that was wrong.

Anthenia said flight attendants were trained to do many things, including catering for the passenger's safety onboard.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Also, she dispelled the notion that flight attendants were loose and promiscuous, noting that many people doing the job were married.

She said the notion that flight attendants have boyfriends or girlfriends in different countries was not true.

Watch the video below:

Reaction to a video of a flight attendant

After she shared the video, many of her followers started reacting to her beauty. They said she looked charming and attractive.

@Wicked1001 said:

"You’re such an adorable princess."

@Jean Bloem commented:

"You are an extremely beautiful, educated, intelligent ambitious successful lady love and adore you."

@FO Ochuko said:

"The Flight (2012), this movie made me appreciate you guys a lot. Thanks for all you do for our safety."

@younglove798

"I really want to be a flight attendant. Please, I need your reply."

@davidjbishop8 said:

"You’re absolutely beautiful, blessings from Trinidad."

@JCNG3485 said:

"Perfectly said. You look amazing."

@Carlos Gordon said:

"If you are not married, I want to marry you."

Man discovers cheap flight

Meanwhile, a man flew from Ibadan, Oyo state, to Lagos and paid only N6,500 for what he called the cheapest flight in Nigeria.

The man, Seun Timothy, posted a video on TikTok showing people when he paid for the flight ticket and boarded the Green Africa aeroplane.

The amount he paid stirred reactions, and some others were confused as they asked if Ibadan had a functioning airport.

Source: Legit.ng