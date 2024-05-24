A Nigerian lady driving around a European city recorded an astonishing scene that went viral on TikTok

In the video, she was surprised to witness rams and donkeys being shepherded through the streets

Laughing, she waited in her car for the animals and their shepherd to pass before continuing her journey

A Nigerian lady driving through a European city filmed a surprising sight that went viral on TikTok.

In the video, she saw rams and donkeys being guided through the streets and mentioned that more than 3,000 animals had gone by.

A Nigerian lady was surprised to see animals on the streets of Europe. Photo credit: @uwamaureen

Source: TikTok

She laughed and waited in her car for the animals and their shepherd to pass before continuing on her way, as shown by @uwamaureen.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Saiman42 said:

“But if na Nigeria u go shout say Fulani.”

Tha Guy Don 2 wrote:

“Nigeria goat no fit cooperate like this.”

Bumbumzico commented:

“If na Nigeria we go dey complain.”

Ikhraam Muhammad also commented:

“Fulani people dey EURPOPE too!”

Sadboy:

“I was calm and I counted everything, goat are , horses are 121 and donkey are 232 and sick goat are 1121.”

Khalil8383:

“Fulani to world I'm proud of my people.”

Yinka _1010:

“Madam use style open door make one enter, Asun don set be that.”

Ornowumoney:

“God of multiplication will multiply man business like d numbers of dis life stock.”

Demystifier:

“Na to divert one enter motor o.”

MiracleNoDeyTireGod:

“If na Nigeria the goat and ram wey go remain by now no go pass 50 the rest go dey disappear small small from their shepherd back.”

Burself330:

“Abroad or inside village for abroad.”

Bashorun sus:

“After people go say na only Nigeria.”

3 Nigerians deported from abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a health worker assigned to care for an elderly patient in the UK was sacked for saying prayers for the patient.

Another Nigerian who moved to Canada to be with his wife was asked to return to Nigeria within 48 hours.

Legit.ng in this article shares heartbreaking stories of three Nigerians who got deported.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that there are palpable fears over the possibility of 10-year-old Thai rice finding its way into Nigeria as the country grapples with the high cost of the commodity.

Proofreading by James Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng