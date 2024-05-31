Tapswap coin mining has continued to trend as many people continue to accumulate coins on the Telegram game

A new video shows a group of people tapping away on their phone screens as they hope to make money from Tapswap

The video suggests that the tappers were in the church at the time they were mining coins on Tapswap

Tapswap continues to gain attention on social media as people hope to make money from it like Notcoin.

A new video trending online shows some people tapping away on their phone screens.

People are hoping to cash out on Tapswap. Photo credit: Getty Images/Tim Roberts and X/Tapswap.

Source: TikTok

The repeated tapping attracted the attention of someone who captured the video and shared it on TikTok.

The video's caption suggests that the Tapswap coin miners were in the church when they were tapping their phone screens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Finest Adaobi, who posted the video, also said Tapswap must pay. People are hoping to make money from the viral app, which has been trending recently

The caption reads:

"It must pay as we don carry am reach church."

Reacting to Tapswap's popularity, Moreblessing Ogbogo, a crypto expert, said the promoters of such projects usually aim to attract many people into crypto.

He told Legit.ng:

"The goal is to onboard both young and old and bank in a completely decentralized way. So anyway, they get onboarded, and they are all welcome. It will only mean a lot of work for us community leaders to onboard them the right way and give them all the guide they need to scale."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Tapswap miners do it in church

@fortune said:

"I just pray this thing works out by month end.Because I don loss like two test because of this."

@user5701796624471 asked:

"Can I join now?"

@Angel_C asked:

"Please how do I mine too."

@oyin kan sola. said:

"This thing go make person run mad."

Netizens react as Davido launches coin

In a related story, a man has said it would be better to trade with caution while buying a new cryptocurrency called $DAVIDO.

The new coin launched by Nigerian singer Davido is trending online, with cryptocurrency enthusiasts talking about it.

But the Nigerian man said those who invest in the new $DAVIDO coin might have themselves to blame if they don't trade with caution.

Source: Legit.ng