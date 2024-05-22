A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to flaunt the money she picked at a nightclub she had attended

The excited lady had the money in a black bag and played around with the bag in front of the camera

Mixed reactions trailed her proud display as many other ladies expressed interest in going to a nightclub

A Nigerian lady, @mavisofgoodlife, has expressed excitement over the money she realised after going to a nightclub.

In a TikTok video, @mavisofgoodlife showed off the various denominations of naira she picked at the club.

She put the money into a bag. Photo Credit: @mavisofgoodlife

Source: TikTok

@mavisofgoodlife put the wads of cash in a black bag and played around with the bag before the camera.

@mavisofgoodlife took a swipe at those ladies who don't like clubbing. The lady funnily hinted at getting land in her village.

Her TikTok video has sent netizens into a frenzy.

Socialite Yhemo Lee had advised women to pick money at parties after initially talking against it.

@mavisofgoodlife's video stirred reactions

CHIKAMSO❤️ said:

"Abeg who day Owerri ooo I won go pick fr I never go club. for my life."

Limah said:

"Be mindful of the kind of money you pick. fortify yourself so you know the one to pick and not to pick."

Maama said:

"Pick your money in peace no come here dey disturb us."

Melaninolive ❤️said:

"Abeg who de Abuja make we go pick together."

Billionz said:

"If u never pick money for club be4 gather here."

Zinne Chukwu said:

"Abeg who dey Lagos make we find one club go pick money."

Source: Legit.ng