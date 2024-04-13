A Nigerian man is over the moon because he has married his Oyinbo heartthrob at the Federal Marriage Registry, Ikoyi

A man is so happy that he has finally married his Oyinbo hearthrobe at the Federal Marriage Registry, in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The couple have shared a video on TikTok to celebrate their union and friends and well-wishers are congratulating them.

The wedding took place at the Federal Marriage Registry, Ikoyi.

The video is captioned:

"Forever with you my love. Forever is the deal my love.

They posed for photographs in front of the Federal Marriage Registry in Ikoyi, apparently after their union was sealed by law.

Meanwhile, many people are reacting to the video after it was shared on TikTok. While some congratulated the couple, others bared their minds in different ways. The video was shared by @itzchidoo309.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man marries Oyinbo woman

@Abigail Osei861 said:

"Glory be to God almighty. And I tap into this blessing in Jesus' mighty name."

@jackiebruno4 commented:

"The heart never discriminates against colour, age, or appearance. The heart loves 100% purely. Congratulations. Always believe in each other and never let anyone tell you differently."

@Thechosen1 said:

"Me patiently waiting for my time while I congratulate others."

@Kris90210 said:

"Wishing you much love and happiness."

@Michaëlla Hebert commented:

"Blessed, once we realize that each person has something that we adore to add into our lives and it's real, nothing else should matter."

@snilloc said:

"I just don't know where my own missing rib hides. I have been searching for her."

