A hardworking lady has shared her journey from attending an Aviation school to becoming an international flight attendant

While sharing her story, she recounted how she thought she wouldn't do well after her training at the Aviation school

Fortunately, all her struggles paid off and she began working as a flight attendant in private jets and meeting wealthy Nigerians

A Nigerian lady who thought she won't do well as a flight attendant has shared how her life transformed greatly.

The lady narrated her journey of success from the time when she underwent a training at an aviation school.

Flight attendant shares her success story Photo credit: @tammytobi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Flight attendant shares heartwarming life story

The lady identified on TikTok as @tammytee02 first shared a video of herself at the Aviation school.

She followed this with a clip confirming that currently works as a flight attendant in private jets and international flights.

Several parts of the clip showed her walking to the private jet and a picture of her inside the private jet.

The happy lady added a picture she took with a popular well-to-do businessman man, Obi Cubana before flying out.

She wrote:

“Me struggling in aviation school thinking after my flight attendant training I won't go further. But it paid off. Your dreams are valid!”

Reactions as flight attendant shares her journey

The comments section on TikTok was flooded with reactions from netizens who inquired to know more about being a flight attendant.

@dimple damsel said:

“Hi,pls which aviation school did u attend.”

Essie said:

“Avaition school is expensive ahhh.”

@fae reacted:

“For someone who wants to join but knows absolutely nothing, how do I join.”

Kimzy Derosses said:

“What does it take to go tro school of aviation I mean this is my dream even tho I no sabi swim.”

NEXT OF KIND said:

“The school of aviation in lagos. I'm interested how much is the fee and how many years.”

Akiroso Roland-Joy reacted:

“How much is the fees and how do I register?”

@khaddysfragrance said:

“Sis I'm done with d course waiting for my license pls any opportunity l'm open to.”

@nessa bae reacted:

“Please where did you attend your school.”

Source: Legit.ng