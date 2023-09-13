A barber who gave Davido a haircut took to TikTok to celebrate and to display the job he did for the singer

The hairstylist, Mera The Barber, said he gave Davido the haircut in New York City, the United States

TikTok users who saw how neatly the haircut looked took to the comment section to evaluate the job

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A barber is joyful after giving Davido a haircut in New York City, USA.

The hairstylist, Mera The Barber, posted a video showing photos of the moment he gave Davido the excellent haircut.

Barber celebrates after giving Davido a haircut. Photo credit: TikTok/@mera_the_barber00.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the singer was seen sitting while working on his phone. The barber was beside him in another scene.

Davido gets haircut in New York City

The barber captioned the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Officially became Davido New York City Barber."

Netizens took to the comment section to appreciate the barber's handwork, saying he did an excellent job.

Others, however, argued that the hairline was defined with too much dye.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as man celebrates after giving Davido a haircut

@David said:

"Which day did Davido get hairline?"

@Flacko_d1 commented:

"You became Davido New York City painter."

@onlyonecoca reacted:

"Davido don dey mature. Look him eyes."

@Dan & Joe said:

"You barb davido you use Burna boy song. E be like say you no one barb am again."

@igahatjoshua commented:

"Is this Davido or DJ Khali? Because I'm seeing Davido and the haircut looks like DJ Khalid."

@Ãjhay ÃMB said:

"I don’t know why I just love Davido so much."

@mzdiamond commented:

"This is the best haircut he ever had."

@Nino said:

"You lost your job even before starting. Dey play. So you no see Davido's song put abi."

@valgron said:

"He looks good."

@Fendy Martins said:

"Davido knows his looking different."

Barber gives Burna Boy a haircut

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young man who gave Burna Boy a haircut took to Instagram to celebrate.

In photos shared on his Instagram page, the young man showed that he recently worked on Burna Boy's hair.

Many people thronged his comment section to praise him for the dedication he has been giving to his craft.

Source: Legit.ng