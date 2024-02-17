A Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media over her striking resemblance to international superstar, Cardi B

In a video compilation shared by her friend, she showed off her face which seemed so much like that of the singer

Hilarious reactions trailed the video as many netizens stormed the comments section to share their thoughts

A Nigerian lady who looks so much like talented international singer, Cardi B, has gone viral.

In a compilation video, the lady posed on different occasions as someone filmed her and called her 'Cardi B'.

Cardi B's lookalike trends online Photo credit: @yabaleftonline/Instagram.

Source: TikTok

Lady who resembles Cardi B trends

In one of the videos, she rocked a pink top and flaunted her beauty as her friends hyped her and likened her beauty to that of Cardi B.

In another clip, she was seated at an occasion in a native attire and the same friend captured her on camera and called her Cardi B.

Reactions trail video of Cardi B's lookalike

Netizens stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the video.

Iamkingdinero1 said;

"Bitterness no go let some of Una see truth talk, she even fine pass."

Eniola___sarah commented:

"Cardi B that stops downloading at 57%."

Blessingjimm said:

"She's more beautiful than Cardi B. Hers is natural without fillers and botox."

Kingsleytresh wrote:

"Cardi B that stopped downloading at 34%."

Effedeborah said:

"She actually looks like Cardi B more than Cardi B herself."

Mikkytorino said:

"Now this is a str!k!ng resemblance. Unlike when you people say Ayra starr looks like Tyla."

Mr__temidayo reacted:

"That place she’s eating looks like Cardi in native wear fr. She actually looks like Cardi B to be honest."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng