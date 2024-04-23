A Nigerian lady shared her inaugural experience of relocating from Calabar to Abuja to participate in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), documenting her journey in a video

She was filmed as she navigated her way to the airport, laden with her belongings, and later inside the airplane, capturing the essence of her travel

Throughout the video, she provided an in-depth look at the contents of her luggage, offering explanations for her choice of items, which shed light on the meticulous preparation behind her NYSC adventure

A Nigerian lady narrated her journey from Calabar to Abuja as part of her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme for the first time.

Captured in a video, she was seen making her way to the airport, luggage in tow, before revealing herself aboard the aircraft.

Lady speaks about her NYSC early days. Photo credit: @mary.agim

Source: TikTok

She also took the opportunity to display the contents of her luggage in detail, explaining her reasons for selecting certain items, as shown by mary.agim.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Stella Dulcis said:

“This was helpful,I'm going next month.”

Snowblaq wrote:

“Blanket??? I miss South weather Sun wun roast person for this Abuja.”

Unwam-0bong commented:

“I love your bag, where did you get it?”

Mary:

“Do you mean the box or handbag?”

Destiny e:

“I love ur bag can u drop ur vendor please.”

Mary:

“The bag do you mean the ziplock bag or box?”

Adekitey:

“I also camped at Nasarawa but I redeployed to Oyo.”

SK637:

“The ziplocs were so smart.”

Berylminx:

“I also camped in Keffi as an Abuja corper, batch A stream1 too.”

Bees:

“I'm in this boat right now stream 2 peeps.”

Source: Legit.ng