A Nigerian man has caused quite a stir on social media as he reported some big men to Nigeria's anti-graft agency

Tagging the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)'s account on X, he shared a clip of the men raining naira on a couple at an occasion

Mixed reactions trailed his action as many argued that the EFCC would not do anything about it due to the people involved

A Nigerian man has called the attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to a video of some men spraying naira at an occasion.

This comes after the anti-graft agency arraigned socialite Cubana Chiefpriest for naira abuse, just days after crossdresser Bobrisky was sent to jail for a similar offence.

He dared EFCC to go after the men. Photo Credit: @PEC_Concepts

Source: Twitter

In a viral tweet, @PEC_Concepts dared EFCC to arrest the men in the clip. He 'tripled-dared' the anti-graft agency to prove him wrong.

"Hello @officialEFCC, I triple dare you guys to go after this ones for spraying the Naira. Like, if dem born una papa well, go after this ones, we want to check something," he wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Netizens took a swipe at EFCC, arguing that the agency won't act on it due to the people involved this time.

Watch the video below:

@PEC_Concepts's tweet stirred reactions

@YemiFirstson said:

"They won’t do anything, these ones are the first citizens of the country, nothing dares happen to them."

@1cbyc said:

''If you can get the information of the persons in the video, then a better way to ‘triple dare’ the EFCC is to actually write a petition. if they don’t handle it swiftly, let your lawyer advice you on what to do next. "

@daniels_osi said:

"You'd surprised. They might give the excuse that what he is spraying isn't the Nigerian authentic naira but a prop naira like the one used in movies."

@DeeChinazom said:

"@officialEFCC not just that they’re spraying money like paper in this video, someone even get mind to use broom to sweep our beloved currency! I’m shattered! You need to locate everyone in that gathering and make them face the law @officialEFCC."

@Etta126465 said:

"Don’t be surprise if @officialEFCC.

"Comes after you instead for daring them to touch the untouchables."

@addel_cares said:

"I guess they are the born to rule, right? Nigeria laws probably don't get to the North."

Zicsaloma shares right way to 'spray' money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that content creator Zicsaloma had shared how one can 'spray' money without EFCC arrest.

At a wedding, he went to the stage to spray the bride, who was dancing with her groom. Instead of spraying it on her and allowing it to drop on the ground, he placed each note in her hand.

At a point, some cash dropped on the floor, and he quickly picked them up and handed them to the chief bridesmaid, who was standing close to the bride.

Source: Legit.ng