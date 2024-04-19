Nigerian Man who Lived in Germany for 5 years Before Relocating to Italy Speaks
- A Nigerian man who lived in Germany for five years before relocating to Italy shared his story on TikTok
- In a video, he discussed the difficulties of obtaining legal documentation as a citizen in Germany, especially when compared to Italy
- Despite abundant work opportunities in Germany, achieving full citizenship remained a formidable task
In a video, a Nigerian man who resided in Germany for five years before relocating to Italy narrated his experiences.
He highlighted the challenges of obtaining legal documentation as a citizen in Germany, especially when compared to Italy.
Despite ample work in Germany, obtaining full citizenship remained a challenging endeavor, even for individuals who married German citizens, as shared by @italiandavido.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
User83883387 said:
“Mr Man, Which Country Is This?”
Ajimum2 wrote:
“What of Belgium?”
Bosco Banty:
“Oga say what you know ooo.”
Slimzy Queen:
“I came back from Germany to Italy 3 years ago it's beene the best decision of my life.”
Wale Ben:
“One day one day we will have a serious discussion amongst ourselves. Even Nigeria doesn't take what we expect other countries to do for Us. Ask any foreigner living in Nigeria. But make I dey look.”
Edubitheactiveman02:
“Ahh nah wahala ooo.”
Pretty 1:
“I Don stay Germany, for 6 years no document, they put read, for my document.”
Gabriel8383:
“Boss man please , help me l'm looking for a job.”
Mimi24:
“No cap.”
BlackJamiaka:
“Very Eduucative Program Keep It Up. We Gat You.”
Rasfat farm:
“What about France.”
Kum Louisman:
“What about the Netherlands.”
Chris OBA:
“You are right bro.”
Nigerian man returns to Nigerian with nothing
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man has narrated a painful story of how he lived abroad for 30 years but returned empty-handed.
Pastor Joseph Ibironke said he moved to the UK around 1983/1984 in search of the proverbial greener pastures.
He left his job at Union Bank to look for a better life in the UK, where he lived for nine years.
Source: Legit.ng