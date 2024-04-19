A Nigerian man who lived in Germany for five years before relocating to Italy shared his story on TikTok

In a video, he discussed the difficulties of obtaining legal documentation as a citizen in Germany, especially when compared to Italy

Despite abundant work opportunities in Germany, achieving full citizenship remained a formidable task

In a video, a Nigerian man who resided in Germany for five years before relocating to Italy narrated his experiences.

He highlighted the challenges of obtaining legal documentation as a citizen in Germany, especially when compared to Italy.

Nigerian man shared what he observed about German citizenship.

Source: TikTok

Despite ample work in Germany, obtaining full citizenship remained a challenging endeavor, even for individuals who married German citizens, as shared by @italiandavido.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User83883387 said:

“Mr Man, Which Country Is This?”

Ajimum2 wrote:

“What of Belgium?”

Bosco Banty:

“Oga say what you know ooo.”

Slimzy Queen:

“I came back from Germany to Italy 3 years ago it's beene the best decision of my life.”

Wale Ben:

“One day one day we will have a serious discussion amongst ourselves. Even Nigeria doesn't take what we expect other countries to do for Us. Ask any foreigner living in Nigeria. But make I dey look.”

Edubitheactiveman02:

“Ahh nah wahala ooo.”

Pretty 1:

“I Don stay Germany, for 6 years no document, they put read, for my document.”

Gabriel8383:

“Boss man please , help me l'm looking for a job.”

Mimi24:

“No cap.”

BlackJamiaka:

“Very Eduucative Program Keep It Up. We Gat You.”

Rasfat farm:

“What about France.”

Kum Louisman:

“What about the Netherlands.”

Chris OBA:

“You are right bro.”

