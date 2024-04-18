A Nigerian lady has shared a video of the shawarma kiosk that was named after late Nollywood actor, Junior Pope

The lady lamented that she was shocked to see the kiosk named ‘Junior Pope shawarma’ in Owerri, Imo state

Social media users stormed the comments section to react to the video which has been making waves online

Netizens have been reacting to the name of a Shawarma kiosk which was spotted in Owerri, Imo state, Nigeria.

A Nigerian lady who passed the kiosk in Owerri shared a video revealing that it was named after late actor, Junior Pope who recently lost his life.

Shawarma vendor names kiosk after Junior Pope Photo credit: @kamsothefirst/TikTok.

"Junior Pope Shawarma' kiosk causes buzz online

The lady identified on TikTok as @kamso_thefirst stated that she was shocked to see a kiosk already named after the late actor.

She wrote:

“Owerri is wild bro.”

Reactions trail video of ‘Junior Pope shawarma’

The comments section on TikTok was filled with laughter as some people noted that they had seen the kiosk before.

However, some netizens were not so excited about the fact that the kiosk was named after Junior Pope.

Recall, Junior Pope lost his life alongside some members of a movie crew in a boat accident at a river in Anambra state.

While his burial is yet to be fixed or announced, the trending video of a kiosk named after the actor has been on the lips of many.

Unique Sonia reacted:

“I saw it yesterday at Amawire.”

BENNY DC said:

“Before or after treasure gate 2 orji.”

Princess reacted:

“B4 access bank orji.”

Daria reacted:

"I don't understand how people think. How can you name your spot after a man who just died. Make it make sense pls."

Nyla's Place said:

“Hian.”

Miracle20 reacted:

“Jesus Christ.”

Jumoke_zx reacted:

"Haaa wetin dey even worry Human being. I personally cannot eat in this place o."

Eric Yung said:

“Yo.”

Source: Legit.ng