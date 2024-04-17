A Nigerian lady has shared a video showcasing her family’s reaction after finding out that she gave birth to a child

The lady revealed that she didn't inform them about her pregnancy because she already had two miscarriages

Her family members expressed so much excitement when she told them the good news on a group call

A new mother has melted the hearts of many with a video of her family's reaction after she informed them about her delivery.

The lady had chosen to keep her pregnancy a secret from her family members and friends until she put to bed.

Lady informs family about her pregnancy Photo credit: @thisischiomax/TikTok.

Lady reveals newborn baby to family

The lady identified on TikTok as @thisischioma_x narrated her reason for not informing her family members and friends that she was pregnant.

According to her, she already suffered two miscarriages and this prompted her decision to keep the good news to herself.

In the video, her family members praised God excitedly as they beheld the beauty of the newborn baby.

The lady’s kind mother-in-law also hyped her excitedly and referred to her as ‘my golden tomatoes.’

She captioned the video:

“POV: You didn't tell your anyone you were pregnant after having 2 miscarriages.”

Reactions as lady secretly gives birth

The lady’s video on TikTok ignited reactions from netizens who sent in congratulatory messages.

Joyce8 reacted:

“Congratulations fee na that golden tomatoes sweet me pass.”

MaaAdjooo reacted:

“Aww. Congratulations. This is so cuteeeee.”

Muheenah222 said:

“The mother in law.”

Forever_genuine said:

“This joy is for life.”

Jenyfah said:

“Golden tomatoes, Congrats God's own.”

O.n.i.z.evd reacted:

“Person be golden tomatoes me I just be spoon.”

@jmjmszn reacted:

“May God keep him/her and make you even more. Congratulations Golden Tomatoes.”

Oluwabukolami reacted:

“If anybody doesn't know my mum will she go see am for dream.”

KRIX said:

“I love how no one judged you for keeping it a secret they were just praising God.”

Watch the video below:

