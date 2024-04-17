A Nigerian man became an internet sensation after he repeatedly dined at a particular restaurant, drawn there by an enchanting young lady

Captured on video, the lady’s delight was evident as she greeted him, her radiant smile breaking through her initial shyness.

The man, clearly enamored, managed to record her graceful beauty, creating a visual testament to his growing affection

A Nigerian man who frequently visited a restaurant captivated by a charming lady gained overnight attention.

In the footage, he revealed the woman’s face, who seemed thrilled to see him.

The man was excited about the lady. Photo credit: @kelvinklien_of_ph

Source: TikTok

Despite her camera shyness, her allure was perfectly immortalized by the man, seemingly smitten by her beauty, as shown @kelvinklein_of_ph.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

MiMi said:

“No be oyibo Kilimanjaro be this.”

Mau'Reen wrote:

“This fine girl for oyibo Kilimanjaro.”

Assurance commented:

“So now ehhh everybody Dan know Kilimanjar. okay oo guy nor be dat Kilimanjaro gal be dis??? I know am nah.”

Ekpo para:

“This girl too fine oyigbo Kilimanjaro.”

Small Emma Laka:

“No be ovibo Kilimaniaro be this.”

Richie9:

“Nor be Kilimanjaro Ughelli be dis?”

Bleh bleh:

“No be the finest girl for Kilimanjaro be dis.”

Øñyi:

“Na until I work for restaurant before una go notice me.”

Vintage:

“Na Kilimanjaro beauty be this.”

Naeche:

“Shey nah Kilimanjaro be this.”

Big vibes:

“That Kilimanjaro girl fine em.”

Neekey Patrick:

“Ok oyinbo kilimanjaro here i come, make i go spoil something.”

NeymarO01:

“Nor be Kilimanjaro Ughelli be dis?”

Lilywealth:

“Kilimanjaro girls Dey fine oo.”

Bräh Créâtivē Dęsigns:

“I want a girlfriend just sabi cook ago buy you wig.”

Sāñ Tiä Gø:

“I know this girl for Oyibo Klimanjaroyah.”

Source: Legit.ng