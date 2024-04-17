In a captivating TikTok video, a 22-year-old lady unveiled her dual employment routine, capturing the attention of viewers worldwide

She detailed her nightly responsibilities as a caregiver, a role that demands attentiveness and dedication

Further, the video showcased her other job as a home health aide, where she performs comprehensive cleaning

A 22-year-old, who juggled two employment roles, divulged her work routine in a video that swiftly garnered widespread attention on TikTok.

The clip revealed her night shift duties as a caregiver. Additionally, it portrayed her secondary role as a home health aide, where she was engaged in thorough cleaning tasks, @therealsolee__.

The young lady shared the moment she was undertaking cleaning. Photo credit: @therealsolee

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Taki said:

“Did night shift throughout college, easiest job!!”

Nae wrote:

“Lmao this my nights 6p-6 baby I'm down on the couch by 11pm till 6am.”

Jay commented:

“I wanna get into this but idk where to starttt.”

Solé:

“Just apply to a caregiver position or PCA!”

User838383837:

“Wait what's the second job or am I trippen.”

Daj:

“We all living the same life??”

Kaya Nicole:

“Cna night shifts college during the day weekends im off.”

Solé:

“Girl why do we have the same schedule lol!”

Djamond Girl:

“I'm a caregiver. not all cases are easy.”

Sydni griddine:

“I used to be a caregiver stayed with my client for 3 days.”

Adrianne LJ:

“This more look like household helper job.”

Solé:

“It depends on your client this one just wanted me to clean more.”

Source: Legit.ng