A Nigerian man has reacted to the commencement of the distribution of diesel by Dangote Refinery in Lekki, Lagos

He mocked those who bet that the refinery would never commence operations, adding that some of the doubters even placed bets on it

While many Nigerians hailed the moves by Dangote Refinery, others were sceptical and expressed concerns

As Dangote Refinery crashed the price of diesel and began distributing the product to marketers in Nigeria, a man has taken a swipe at those who showed no faith in the company.

@iamrildwanbello marvelled that some people literally bet that Dangote Refinery would never work.

Man mocks those who thought Dangote Refinery would never work. Photo Credit: Bloomberg, X/@iamrildwanbello

Source: Getty Images

@iamrildwanbello mocked such people and sent a cryptic message for one fellow in particular over Dangote Refinery's feats. His tweet read:

"People were ridiculously betting that the Dangote refinery would never work. Someone highly placed to get credible information using a pseudonym spent years betting that the refinery would fail.

"Can never look that man the same way ever."

Nigerians have commended Dangote Refinery for its latest moves.

See his tweet below:

Reactions trail Dangote Refinery's distribution of diesel

@NwokediBasil said:

"Crude oil contain many products. In the refining process, gas comes first, then pms, then diesel and then bitumen, jelly etc. Where's the gas and pms from dangote refinery?"

@Topetopzy said:

"God bless Dangote Refinery.... we believe it will still go down as they continue master the refining processes."

@eligible_adams said:

"The question is:

"Does tinubu not FG still pay subsidy for PmS ?

"2. Does Dangote refinery refines the product here or they import and sells just like it been done before.

"If the above is true then na mad man wey just change clothes."

@Oludeewon said:

"But you people said that Dangote refinery is a scam.

"I think it's beginning to become real.

"Very nice development."

Timeline for full operation of Dangote Refinery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a new timeline for Dangote Refinery to reach full operation had emerged.

S&P Global estimated that the Dangote oil refinery may not reach a full complement of its operations until somewhere around the middle of 2025.

This contradicted earlier projections that the Dangote Refinery may start producing at full capacity of 650,000 barrels per day by the second quarter of 2024.

