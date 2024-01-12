A new report has stated that the Dangote Refinery will reach its full capacity by the second quarter of this year

According to the outlook, this year will witness a modest increase of 600,000 bpd added to refining capacity

It also foresaw that the plant will be successfully ramped up to a full capacity of 650,000bp by the end of the second quarter

Analysts Predict When Dangote Refinery Will Begin Full-Scale Production

A new report has projected that the Dangote Refinery may start producing at full capacity of 650,000 barrels per day by the second quarter of this year.

A report says Dangote Refinery successfully ramped up to full capacity by the end of the second quarter. Photo Credit: Dangote Refinery

This is according to Wood Makenzie, in a new outlook titled, ‘Oil and Chemicals: Five Things to Watch in 2024’

Dangote Refinery to reach full capacity by Q2 2024

The new report seen by The Guardian showed that a modest increase of 600,000 bpd would be added to refining capacity this year.

According to the outlook, the successful ramp-up of Middle East capacity and high utilisation rates would accompany the growth.

Focusing on Dangote Refinery as a major game changer, the report emphasised that the plant will be successfully ramped up to full capacity of 650,000 bpd by the end of the second quarter of this year.

Senior Vice President of Research at Wood Mackenzie, Alan Gelder, said:

“As OPEC+ production returns the refinery yield of middle distillates, such as jet and diesel/gasoil, will rise from a heavier global crude slate.”

Gelder stated that reducing interest rates and rebalancing the GDP is essential to capturing demand growth.

According to the research agency, China will account for more than 25% of the projected crude oil demand growth of two million barrels per day in 2024.

The research claims that in addition to China, three growing Asian markets—Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand—and the US are additional important areas for growth.

Gelder said:

“Much of the growth (in oil demand) will be coming in the second half of the year. this will be fuelled by improving economic growth and lower interest rates.”

