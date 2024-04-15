The Dangote Refinery has begun rolling out diesel to marketers in Nigeria through land and sea

The company posted trucks loaded with the product leaving the facility in Lekki, Lagos, to various destination

Oil marketers in Nigeria had engaged the refinery for a price reduction due to several factors

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Dangote Refinery began rolling out diesel to marketers at its Lekki, Lagos facility on Monday, April 15, 2024.

In a video posted on social media, the refinery said that it had commenced the distribution of diesel to registered marketers via land and sea, marking a significant development for Nigeria’s fuel supply and the energy sector.

Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote. Refinery begins sale of diesel to marketers Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Marketers begin picking up products from the refinery

The company said:

“The Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lekki, Nigeria, has commenced the rollout of diesel via both land and sea, marking a significant development for the country's fuel supply and energy sector.

“This initiative is expected to improve diesel prices and supply in Nigeria, reducing the nation's exposure to crude oil prices and increasing arbitrage opportunities.

“Marketers have already begun picking up diesel from the refinery, with various posts and videos showcasing diesel loading onto truck tankers and vessels at the refinery.

“The rollout has been met with optimism and celebration, seen as a positive step for Nigeria's energy sector, despite initial scepticism.

Marketers demand price slash

A previous report by Legit.ng says marketers had engaged the refinery for a price slash, currently pegged at N1,250 and N1,300 per litre depending on the purchase volume.

N1,200 per litre is too expensive

According to reports, IPMAN is championing the pricing challenge. They point out that imported diesel currently costs N1,250 per litre in Nigeria due to the resurgence of the naira.

The marketers say the commodity's price reduction will benefit Nigerians in several ways, such as low transportation costs, reduced profiteering, and strengthening the naira.

IPMAN reportedly plans to meet with the Dangote refinery's management next week to discuss the pricing issue.

The oil marketers will also seek intervention from the Nigerian government.

Oil marketers propose new petrol price

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lagos would soon begin pumping petrol to the domestic market, barring unforeseen circumstances.

The refinery and oil marketers have increased efforts to make final decisions on pricing and delivery of petrol to filling stations nationwide.

The 650,000 bpd-capacity refinery plans to produce and distribute petrol by May 2024.

