A Nigerian lady has shared a video showcasing the beautiful relationship between her and her mother-in-law

In the lovely clip, her mother-in-law joyfully informed her that she prayed for a daughter-in-law like her

Unmarried netizens especially ladies stormed the comments section to pray for a kind and prayerful mother-in-law

A Nigerian lady has melted hearts after showing off her mother-in-law who has been so amazing.

She shared a lovely video confirming the beautiful bond she shared with her mother-in-law who was living with her.

Lady gushes over mother-in-law's sweetness Photo credit: @estysglow/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady and mother-in-law play in video

The lady identified on TikTok as @estysglow expressed her excitement over the fact that that they both got along very well.

On her part, her mother-in-law noted in the video that she always prayed for someone like her daughter-in-law and her prayer was answered.

The video showed her kissing her daughter-in-law on her cheeks while they made jokes and laughed heartily.

According to the lady, her mother-in-law calls her ‘Nkemakolam’ which means ‘let me not loose mine.’

She wrote:

“POV: I bagged the most sweetest and playful mother Inlaw. Random kisses.”

Reactions as lady shows off mother-in-law

The video on TikTok ignited lots of reactions from netizens who prayed to experience her kind of relationship with her mother-in-law.

Keanu Reeves said:

“Na so my mama and my girl de do be this. Them Dan even see me finsih.”

Peacesabel said:

“Naso i take lose my mother to my sister inlaw. I no like to dey house self, chai. God bless them and give us singles best mother inlaw too, Amen.”

BIG JIGGY said:

“She is okay.”

Ria commented:

“Shes so sweet. You no know Wetin God do for you o.”

Shopwithloveth said:

“God bless her.”

Cindyglow said:

“My mother in-law is d best sha.”

Perritrophy reacted:

“God I pray for this kind of mother-in-law Amen.”

Mildred said:

“I tap it in Jesus name.”

Lady dances with kind mother-in-law

