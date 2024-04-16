"I Bagged the Sweetest Mother-in-law": Lady Blushes as Husband's Mum Kisses Her in Video
- A Nigerian lady has shared a video showcasing the beautiful relationship between her and her mother-in-law
- In the lovely clip, her mother-in-law joyfully informed her that she prayed for a daughter-in-law like her
- Unmarried netizens especially ladies stormed the comments section to pray for a kind and prayerful mother-in-law
A Nigerian lady has melted hearts after showing off her mother-in-law who has been so amazing.
She shared a lovely video confirming the beautiful bond she shared with her mother-in-law who was living with her.
Lady and mother-in-law play in video
The lady identified on TikTok as @estysglow expressed her excitement over the fact that that they both got along very well.
On her part, her mother-in-law noted in the video that she always prayed for someone like her daughter-in-law and her prayer was answered.
The video showed her kissing her daughter-in-law on her cheeks while they made jokes and laughed heartily.
According to the lady, her mother-in-law calls her ‘Nkemakolam’ which means ‘let me not loose mine.’
She wrote:
“POV: I bagged the most sweetest and playful mother Inlaw. Random kisses.”
Reactions as lady shows off mother-in-law
The video on TikTok ignited lots of reactions from netizens who prayed to experience her kind of relationship with her mother-in-law.
Keanu Reeves said:
“Na so my mama and my girl de do be this. Them Dan even see me finsih.”
Peacesabel said:
“Naso i take lose my mother to my sister inlaw. I no like to dey house self, chai. God bless them and give us singles best mother inlaw too, Amen.”
BIG JIGGY said:
“She is okay.”
Ria commented:
“Shes so sweet. You no know Wetin God do for you o.”
Shopwithloveth said:
“God bless her.”
Cindyglow said:
“My mother in-law is d best sha.”
Perritrophy reacted:
“God I pray for this kind of mother-in-law Amen.”
Mildred said:
“I tap it in Jesus name.”
Lady dances with kind mother-in-law
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady stirred massive reactions online after making a video of her mother-in-law carrying her child.
Describing the woman as a good person, she said that she hoped the woman who had come to help her with their newborn would not go back on time.
