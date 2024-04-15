A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the moment she visited her mother with her daughter and husband

The lady revealed that it was a surprise visit and her mother was meeting her granddaughter for the first time since she was born

After beholding her beautiful granddaughter, the lady’s mother was short of words and her reaction melted hearts

A Nigerian lady recently paid a surprise visit to her mother with her husband and her little daughter.

She shared a heartwarming video of her mother's lovely reaction immediately she saw them in the living room.

Woman sees granddaughter for the first time Photo credit: @motbazz/TikTok.

Lady takes daughter to see mum

The lady identified on TikTok as @motbazz revealed that the family had been apart for about two years.

According to the lady, her mother had no idea that she was going to visit her with her husband and her little daughter whom she hadn't set eyes on since she was born.

As soon as she sighted them, the lady’s mother was in shock for a moment before giving them a big hug.

The video was captioned:

“How I surprised my mom with my husband and baby girl after two years. My mom met her granddaughter for the first time, I was so excited we were able to pulled the surprise.”

Reactions as lady surprises mum

Netizens in the comments section on TikTok found the video really lovely.

@onlyonekassystitches1 said:

“Awwww good family.”

@excelcakes4 reacted:

“This is the meaning of been surprise.”

@oloriAdeyemo said:

“Mama was amazed.”

@saheedolatunjiabu said:

“Lovely happy family.”

Lovies said:

“Mummy was like mi o mo yin oo.”

Ladybee said:

“Grandma is so Surprised welcome home ma'ma.”

Aya ade said:

“Mummy was surprised sis cici.”

@chimummy said:

“It's the Aaaah for me.”

Isimamwén reacted:

“Awwww this is sooo emotional.”

Teminijesu said:

“Na this kind surprise I wan do for my mum.”

Watch the video below:

