A lady said she paid N886,600 for a flight ticket, and she flew to London Gatwick Airport with Air Peace.

She said when she wanted to travel to London Gatwick with Air Peace, some people thought she was crazy.

The lady said she did not regret flying with Air Peace to London. Photo credit: TikTok/@ireshandle and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

The lady, @ireshandle, said she insisted on patronising Air Peace which started flying directly to London from Lagos on March 30.

She said she did not regret flying to London with Air Peace because of a number of reasons which gave her joy.

The air passenger noted that the flight took off on time, and she absolutely loved the food that was served onboard the Air Peace flight.

She said the food was the tastiest meal she ever had on a flight. The lady advised other air passengers to patronise Air Peace.

The video is captioned:

"I wish Air Peace continuous success. I hope that they maintain an excellent service as they continue to fly the Lagos-London route."

Reactions as lady shares experience flying with Air Peace

@Slimfit said:

"Taking off on time is a good start. Hopefully, they maintain that."

@Olamide|DorbnScents said:

"This is nice. If the economy is getting that type of food. What would first-class be having? May they maintain this business."

@g_nwegbo said:

"Air Peace gave me peace of mind during in-country travel in Naija! I recommend."

@Thelma Chidinma said:

"I just know the food is gonna be bomb just for the fact they’re a Nigerian airline."

Another lady shares her experience with Air Peace

A Nigerian lady who flew with Air Peace from Lagos to London on its inaugural flight shared her experience.

The lady said she was impressed by the services rendered by Air Peace and rated the airline 8/10 based on the value she got.

She noted that there was a little bit of delay before the flight but commended the amazing customer service.

