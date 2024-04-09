A lady from Ghana shared her experience after visiting Nigeria and travelling by train in Lagos state

The lady indicated she paid N1000 to load her pass card, after which she waited for the train at the Mile 2 train station

Efya Kimora noted that the train was very nice on the inside, and she enjoyed the ride to Lagos Island

A lady shared her experience after using the train in Lagos, noting that she had a good time.

She said someone told her to visit Lagos Island, and she decided to do so by train, and her experience was good.

The lady said it was her first time travelling by train. Photo credit: TikTok/@efyakimora.

Efya Kimora, who is from Ghana, paid N1000 to load her pass card onto the train and then waited for it to arrive.

She boarded the train at the Mile 2 train station and noted that she absolutely loved the neatness of the place.

Efya said it was her first time ever riding on a train. The TikTok video got many reactions from her TikTok followers.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of train ride in Lagos

@Barshorun3792 said:

"No train in Ghana. Dem don use the money chop egg."

Gift Okpe said:

"At least Nigeria is first country that gave you the opportunity to join the train."

@chibenz commented:

"You are right about everything, most especially the non-staring at you when recording. My countrymen are just like that. Thanks for the good work. You will get more followers by doing this."

@Chachaluv commented:

"See, both Mainland and Islands are all Lagos.. just that Mainland don’t have much water surrounding us like the island."

@Olu was asked:

"Why is Lagos still using these old busses especially since the colour is so irritating it makes the entire city look ugly."

Another lady travels to Ibadan by train

Meanwhile, a lady travelled to Ibadan, Oyo state, via a Nigerian Railway Corporation train, which she boarded in Lagos.

She posted a video showing the moment she arrived at the Mobolaji Johnson Station in Ebute Metta, Lagos.

She expressed happiness at the neatness and beauty of the train station and said she hopes the government keeps maintaining the standard.

