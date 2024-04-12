A Nigerian lady, aware of the upcoming UTME overseen by JAMB, imparted wisdom to the examinees, emphasizing the power of dedicated prayer

She encouraged them to harness their faith, channeling it into a focused request for their desired examination scores from a higher power

As the national examinations loomed, set to commence on April 19th, a multitude of Nigerian students readied themselves to undertake this pivotal academic challenge

The lady spoke directly to UTME candidates. Poto credit: @ara346

Source: TikTok

Numerous Nigerian students were poised to partake in the national assessments, which were slated to begin on the 19th of April as shared by @arah346.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Fav8373 said:

“I pray for my junior sis 300 with faith for her.”

LilA wrote:

“250 nd admission pls lord.”

Remen commented:

“I claim 260 and non of my friends would re write jamb.”

Nnanna favour:

“250 nd admission lord please i beg you.”

Angel:

“280 and above.”

Onyinyechi:

“300+ oh lord please don't leave me help me o lord.”

Itzprincessodunay:

“310 and all my friends to shall pass in Jesus name.”

GhanimotalahiQ00:

“250 and above me and my cousin inshallah including admission as well with my fate inshallah.”

Wbolu:

“250 and admission straight away.”

User83838383:

“Amen i claim 275 and also for my upcoming, postume i claim 85 and also admission i wasn't admitted

last God pls i want to be admitted into my desire school.”

Beauty Blossom:

“300 and admission oh lord.”

Mandy:

“l just need the score that will make us enter our desired university Lord God please don't fail we your children we call upon you oh God.”

Oyin:

“I pray for 250 with admission.”

Bolu:

“290+. Lord do it for me and do it for my friends and do it for all jambites.”

Didärā:

“310 by God's grace.”

His Baby:

“I pray I score 300upward o lord please help me give knowledge and understanding.”

