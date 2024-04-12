A video of the makeup artist who was among the crew on a movie set with actor, Junior Pope has stirred emotions online

The makeup artist unfortunately died alongside some other crew members after a fatal boat accident

Social media users who heard about the sad incident consoled her family and wished her soul eternal rest

A video of the makeup artist who was also onboard the ill-fated boat that killed Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, has gone viral.

Abigail Frederick was reportedly buried at the riverbank last night because her father couldn't afford to pay for the necessary traditional rites that would allow them bury her body in her hometown.

Makeup artist who died with Junior Pope Photo credit: @abby_frederick/TikTok.

Video shows makeup artist before unfortunate demise

In one of her last videos shared via her official account on TikTok @abby_frederick, she was seen outside a shopping mall with a simple big polo and shorts.

In her caption, she noted that she was not scared of storms and that it taught her how to sail her ship.

She wrote:

“Storms don't scare me!!!! They teach me how to sail my ship.”

Reactions trail video of late makeup artist

The comments section on TikTok was filled with the reactions of netizens who prayed for her to have eternal rest.

Big.cocojennie reacted:

“Storm don't scare you they teach you how to sail ur ship wow.”

Everything Prudent said:

“Rest on dear oo.”

@precious_lora reacted:

“Rest on champ.”

@luchyvivi said:

“Keep resting sis.”

@deli reacted:

“Rest in peace.”

Ifunanya Calista said:

“Rest on.”

Paige Spiranac said:

“What a storm?”

Special_Princessonyii said:

“What a world.”

Jumaima said:

"Sad she was such a peaceful person."

@big baby kristabel added:

"I guess this last storm that came was stronger than you. keep on resting dear."

@gift babe said:

"Chia this is so sad. People that left home to feed home did not return home God abeg our family shall eat the fruit of their labour."

