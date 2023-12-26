Makeup Artist Shocked as She Discovers Her Customer is a Corpse, Shares Video of Casket
- A make-up artist who was booked for a job found out that the person she was supposed to attend to was a corpse
- In a video she shared on Tiktok, it appeared she was taken to a mortuary to make up the deceased person in readiness for burial
- A number of caskets could be seen in the video as the make-up artist stood outside in shock and fear
A make-up artist booked to attend to a corpse got there, and she was scared to do the job.
In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady said she did not know she was supposed to attend to a corpse.
It appeared she was booked by the relatives of the diseased person to attend to the corpse and make it cute in readiness for interment.
The video showed a number of caskets at a place that may be a mortuary, and the lady was seen outside.
The lady, Maris, said she had already spent the money she was paid for the job, which means she had to do it or make a refund.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as make gets booked to attend to a corpse
@Jessy_derajay said:
"I’m scared of them using same tool on another living person."
@Marie commented:
"They better make sure my nails are done before burying me."
@Only one Asty said:
"I’d simply triple the amount!"
@chidinma said:
"The day I heard that they makeup a corpse my mind skipped, na asap refund I go do."
@Asa commented:
"No big deal. Some nail technicians go to the morgue to run a deceased person's nail before the burial."
@Oma said:
"New fear unlocked. I am taking my brush set to the makeup studio."
@Chinny commented:
"It’s called cosmetology."
@Tika_touch said:
"Not only triple the money o. If you like quadruple the money, I no do."
Confident lady removes her makeup
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady removed all her makeup and wig in a TikTok video and showed her followers what she truly looks like.
The lady was wearing artificial teeth, a beautiful wig, long eyelashes, and colourful makeup.
She said she lost a few teeth in an accident, so she started wearing artificials to cover the gap created.
