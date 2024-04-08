A Nigerian man has shown a solar power system that is capable of supplying electricity to one's house

The man said the 500 Watts solar generator can power basic home appliances such as televisions, fans and light bulbs

At the time he posted the video on TikTok, the man said the solar power generator cost N180,000 per unit

A Nigerian man shared a video of a portable solar power system that can supply light to a household.

He said the solar power system does not make noise and can be charged with solar panels and grid electricity.

The man said the solar generator could power fans and TVs. Photo credit: TikTok/@orawusidavid.

In the video seen on the TikTok handle of Orawusi David, the man noted that the solar power system could power basic household appliances such as fans and televisions.

He also said it could power light bulbs and other things that do not require heavy electricity.

As of the time he posted the video, David said a 500 Watts solar power generator was sold for N180,000.

Watch the video below:

What to know before installing solar panels

