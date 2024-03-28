A captivating video surfaced online, showcasing a Nigerian lady’s journey as she constructed her home

The clip highlighted her initial steps of laying the foundation and engaging in the essential groundwork

As the narrative progressed, the completed house was revealed, displaying its stunning exterior and interior

Lady builds a new house. Photo credit: @rushmoney001

Source: TikTok

As time progressed, the house reached completion, and she proudly displayed both the stunning exterior and interior as shared by @rushmoney001.

This inspiring story of a self-built home in Nigeria resonated with many and became a popular topic on the internet.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Segzy Witch said:

“God I no Dey rush u buh pls check time abeg.”

Rush money said:

“God wil answer everyone ljn.”

Izubest Furniture:

“Congratulations dear, I do furniture oh.”

UtonwaskyLove 00:

“Congratulations I tap from this blessing.”

WMizz Gold:

“Congratulations am Next in line.”

Queen Of Dallas:

“Congratulations please what are you doing for a living.”

Jessy nwanosike:

“Congratulations dear...l pray that God who did it for you will surely do it for me too.”

Chineme Ego:

“Congrats dear.”

Ada:

“My dream house."

Rush money responded:

“It's only a matter of time.”

Source: Legit.ng