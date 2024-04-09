A lady who travelled from London to Lagos with Air Peace has shared her review after experiencing the airline

Air Peace started flying directly to and fro London on March 30, and many passengers have been sharing their experiences

The lady said she paid £620 and noted that the journey was smooth even though she flew with an expired Nigerian passport

A Nigerian lady has disclosed that she paid £620 for her Air Peace flight ticket from London to Lagos.

The air passenger shared a review of the value she got after travelling with Air Peace from London Gatwick.

The lady said she flew with an expired Nigerian passport. Photo credit: TikTok/@mercylonge8 and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

In a video posted on TikTok by @mercylonge8, the Air Peace passenger said she travelled with an expired Nigerian passport.

Travelling with an expired Nigerian passport

She noted in her TikTok video that despite her international passport expiring, the process was still smooth.

She wrote:

"If you want to travel on an expired passport, make sure you apply for a new one during your stay in Nigeria. That way, you will avoid issues."

Mercy noted that she loved the jollof rice she was served onboard the Air Peace flight and also appreciated the crew's appearance in native 'isiagu' attire.

When the Air Peace plane landed at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, many people onboard were excited.

One of them exclaimed:

"We finally have a national carrier."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to review of Air Peace flight

@Joy_cilicioux said:

"If you want to catch up with any of your village people you haven't seen in ages, Fly AIR PEACE. Una go soon start village meeting for the plane sef."

@Emo said:

"That looked like a good time to arrive in Lagos… what was the arrival time at MMIA?"

@Ariskydon commented:

"Blacks in fact Nigerians never dey happy for flight like this before. Courtesy of Air Peace."

@user6314308649076 asked:

"Please am also travelling on an expired passport. Did you encounter any problems in Nigeria."

Another lady shares her experience flying with Air Peace

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady who flew with Air Peace from Lagos to London on its inaugural flight also shared her experience.

The lady said she was impressed by the services rendered by Air Peace and rated the airline 8/10 based on the value she got.

She noted that there was a little bit of delay before the flight but commended the amazing customer service.

