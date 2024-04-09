A Nigerian woman has issued her review after flying with Air Peace from Gatwick Airport, London, to Lagos

She and her family flew to Nigeria through Air Peace despite having expired international passports

The lady advised passengers who are planning to fly through Air Peace from London to do so since the airline is good

A Nigerian woman has issued a positive review after flying with Air Peace from London to Lagos.

The lady and her family were passengers in an Air Peace flight that flew from London Gatwick Airport to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The woman flew with Air Peace from London to Lagos. Photo credit: TikTok/@afrophbabe and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the mother, @afrophbabe made it clear that they travelled on expired Nigerian passports.

She said the boarding process was a bit delayed because of their expired Nigerian passports, but they eventually boarded.

She said they were served jollof rice onboard and that her daughter absolutely loved the food.

Upon landing, she said she loved the Murtala Muhamed International Airport's beautiful appearance, noting that it did not look like Nigeria.

The mother said anyone who would like to fly to Nigeria from London through Air Peace should do so since her experience was good.

She added:

"Flying with expired Nigerian passports is possible, but you must go early in case of any issues."

Reactions to video of Air Peace flight from London

@Izikvale said:

"Nigerians please stop posting negative videos about Air Peace, like seat belts are dirty. Only we will bring down our own with our oversabi post."

@Chudy said:

"Air Peace said that the turnaround time they're given in the Uk isn't enough to disembark passengers, clean a wide-body aircraft & load back to lag.Its part of the aero politics to mak them look bad."

@user4492542363251 said:

"Indeed, a Nigerian flight, thank God Air Peace."

