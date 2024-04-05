A video showcasing a Nigerian lady who constructed her own house from the ground up captivated audiences online

The clip revealed the stunning interior of her newly completed residence, epitomising architectural elegance

She highlighted every home appliance that contributed to the house’s allure, featuring plush seating, a television, radiant lighting

A captivating video has surfaced online, chronicling the remarkable journey of a Nigerian lady who single-handedly built her own house from the bare earth.

The clip, which has quickly garnered widespread attention, provides a glimpse into the elegant interior of her newly erected home, a testament to her dedication and architectural finesse.

The lady showed the interior of her house. Photo credit: @chiomarita

Source: TikTok

As viewers are taken through the abode, they are met with a harmonious blend of modern design and homely comfort, as shown by @chiomarita538.

Lady becomes house owner

The living space is adorned with luxurious seaters that invite relaxation, while the state-of-the-art television stands as a centrepiece for entertainment.

Ambient lighting casts a warm glow throughout the rooms, enhancing the meticulously chosen decor and creating an atmosphere of tranquillity.

Watch the video below:

Lady working in school builds small house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady working and saving as an undergraduate shared a video of the house she managed to build.

After graduation at 22, the lady built what she called a bachelor's apartment (a self-con).

She (@lionabliss) filmed the building process. Her savings were able to plaster the walls, floor, and roof the house with corrugated sheets.

Source: Legit.ng