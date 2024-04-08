A popular preacher, Prophet Chukwemeka Odumeje, is in London, and a video has shown him at the Heathrow Airport

Odumeje, also known as Liquid Metal, insisted in the video that he still has many powers and hasn't touched some of them

He boasted to the gathering at the airport that he would make sure he pulled down strongholds and prove there's only one God

Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje is in London, and a video of his visit to the UK is trending on social media.

While at Heathrow Airport, Odumeje was seen talking to a group of excited followers using their smartphones to record videos of him.

Odumeje said he is in the UK for actions. Photo credit: X/@RealOlaudah and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: Twitter

The preacher noted that he was going to pull down the strongholds of the enemy and insisted he was the Liquid Metal. He said he has many powers that he has not even touched yet.

Odumeje noted that he started demonstrating strong powers in 1996 at the tender age of 18.

The cleric boasted that he had never done anything fake and challenged his haters to prove he was fake.

His words:

"I'm fully loaded. I'm fully prepared. And I have so many powers. Many I have never touched. Many I have never used. And I'm in London for actions, for activities, for demonstration of powers. Don't forget, I'm still the lion himself."

The video circulating online was posted by Olaudah Equiano, and it got many funny reactions.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Odumeje lands in London

@Mr_cduece said"

"Since 1996 i have never been defeated, who dey record the whole fight?"

@geniusjames1 said:

"What powers do you think he came with? I am seeing Sepree around him."

@AsiyaRodrigo commented:

"He really should do some stand-up gigs there. Tickets will sell out."

Odumeje brags about his powers

Meanwhile, Odumeje recently stated how he intended to help his fatherland and make the country.

The Anambra state-based pastor made this statement in a viral clip recorded by a Nigerian singer, Flavour.

He bragged about having the right spiritual powers that could be used to remedy the current situation of the country.

