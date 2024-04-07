A Nigerian man, Raphael Oko, has shared his experience with netizens after boarding Air Peace flight to London

In his post, Raphael described the journey as peaceful and also praised the hospitality of the management of Air Peace

Raphael further revealed how the entire passengers were given a parcel when they alighted from the aircraft

A Nigerian man, Raphael Oko, who flew with Air Peace to London has praised the company's management for their hospitality.

In a post on Facebook, Raphael shared his experience after boarding the flight and when they got to London.

Man shares package Air Peace gave passengers Photo credit: Raphael Oko/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Passengers receive bags from Air Peace

Speaking about his journey, Raphael said the attendants were great and effective in responding to requests of passengers.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Raphael confirmed that he didn't feel any turbulence throughout the flight and the final landing was peaceful.

In conclusion, Raphael noted that all passengers were given bags with Air Peace logo inscribed on them.

In his words:

"The Air Peace flight from Lagos to London was truly peaceful. They kept time in their booking and boarding and took off as announced. The hospitality was superb despite the fact meals were served at very odd times after 1am that the body digestive system may have gone on peaceful rest.

"The attitude of flight attendants was great and they were effective in responding to requests on board. I didn't feel any usual turbulence throughout the six and half hours flight and the final landing was most peaceful. Kudos to Air Peace and they are really making Nigerians proud. As we disembarked, we each got a small bag with the Air Peace logo inscribed on them."

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about Air Peace flight from Lagos to London.

Reactions as man speaks on Air Peace

Augustine Ochuema said:

"Doing great things in a small way is the most striking characteristic I admire about you. Thanks for making our world a better place to live."

Ogar Alo reacted:

"Congratulations. This is nothing but reward for hard work and resilience."

Patrick Yeje said:

"Wao! That is awesome, I pray your purpose of going there be result oriented. God keep you and bring you back safely."

Gabriel Oboh added:

"I am so proud to have somebody like you coming from my beloved Okpoma even when some have written us off. Shine on jare. Remember to bring me London's kola ooo."

Man who flew with Air Peace speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man, Okikiola Ayoade Ojetayo, was on Air Peace flight to London.

Speaking about his journey with Air Peace, Okikiola expressed his fulfilment, noting that he had a perfect experience.

Source: Legit.ng