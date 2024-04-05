A Lagos resident has called out the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) after he didn't get the required value for his money

The Band A consumer said he paid the new electricity tariff hike of N225/kWh for 20 hours of power supply but got 12 instead

He lamented that he and others in his area were charged upfront for the premium service and backed up his claim with evidence

A Lagos Band A user, @PureMinD__, has cried out on social media after receiving just 12 hours and four minutes of power supply despite paying the new electricity tariff hike of N225 per kilowatt (kW).

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) implemented the 300 per cent tariff increment on April 3.

The Lagos resident called out the Eko Electricity Distribution Company. The image on the right is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Aneckcen Kpabuyk, X/(@PureMinD_)

Source: Twitter

@PureMinD_ lamented being shortchanged by EEDC

In an outcry on X, @PureMinD__ released proof to back up his claim of receiving just 12 hours and four minutes of power supply instead of 20 hours.

He appealed to Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) to respond swiftly to prevent the issue from escalating to the appropriate quarters.

"The Service level agreement for charging me N225kWh in the first place is to give me up to 20hours light in 24hours..." he wrote.

See his tweet below:

@PureMinD__'s outcry stirred reactions

@KneWKeeD said:

"Can't remember the last time I got 20hours of light in the so called Band A."

@Polimaf said:

"They've been doing this for so long. Band A and B pay a higher rate than other bands but you'll never see that 20 hours daily.

"It's funny how some neighbourhoods on Band C, D & E get more than 20 hours daily."

@deshotcaller said:

"The bands do not work. The only band that work is premium and it’s based on clout or influence.

"Band A/B/C/Z is just a differential ratio that shouldn’t have ever existed in the first place."

@Chukwuka___ said:

"I think for the downtime your payment doesn't read. Until light is restored."

@ayowole_obi said:

"A daily update for the next 30 days will be very good. It would also be very helpful in case you want to explore the law.

"There should be a refund of some sort when discos default on agreed hours of service."

@lollypeezle said:

"Everyone in your area should sue them. We can’t keep accepting nonsense."

NLC, others react to electricity tariff hike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that NERC's electricity tariff hike had generated a buzz across the nation.

The decision by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to raise the electricity tariff for Band A consumers from the current N66 per kilowatt hour to N225 has been criticised by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), manufacturers, and other concerned stakeholders.

Band-A users are those who enjoy electricity for more than 20 hours daily. These tariffs are determined based on the number of hours of daily electricity supply.

Source: Legit.ng