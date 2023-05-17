"She Betrayed Her Big Time": Mother Makes Child to Drink Bitter Native Medicine Poured Into Juice Bottle
- A video of a child drinking a suspicious concoction has been doing the rounds on social media
- The funny clip, shows the child's mother preparing spinach water for the little girl who wanted juice
- The child's reaction was priceless, leaving many netizens amused by the wise African parent's antics
A mother made her child to drink a strong native medicine, thinking that it was juice.
The wise mother tricked her sick little one into drinking spinach water instead of juice.
A video posted by TikTok user @cal.mi_ck shows a woman collecting a jug of water from a pot of boiled spinach and pouring it into a juice box before giving it to her child to drink.
The curious child proceeds to drink the concoction and displays a shocked reaction to the taste as she continues to drink reluctantly.
Unsatisfied with the drink, the child soon pushes the juice box away with a disgusted look on her face.
The funny video was captioned:
"When your mom is your biological mother."
Watch the video below:
According to Healthline, spinach juice is linked to many impressive health benefits. It is a true nutritional powerhouse, as it’s rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
So this smart mother was helping her little one rather than just playing a sneaky prank on her.
Netizens react with banter at spinach juice prank
@Emmanuela Ezekwemba wrote:
"How my trust issues started."
@annelayuk replied:
"She doesn't understand this particular taste."
@koraman commented:
"No one is talking about the timing of the music and the shock."
@keltovconversations responded:
"The betrayal ."
@Mama pride wrote:
"I definitely have to come back and watch this again."
@Shu gar love said:
"The bombastic side eye."
@Selah! reacted:
"How I started not judging books by their covers ."
@Nancy Wai said:
"They will never ask for mommy's drinks again."
@Mas Diamond335 commented:
"Real African mother."
Video shows a Nigerian baby who prefers fufu
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian mother posted a video of her daughter who does not like children's food.
She said the child prefers fufu and other foods eaten by adults instead of milk or akamu.
A video posted on TikTok shows the girl eating fufu and it went viral and got many funny comments.
