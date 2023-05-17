A video of a child drinking a suspicious concoction has been doing the rounds on social media

The funny clip, shows the child's mother preparing spinach water for the little girl who wanted juice

The child's reaction was priceless, leaving many netizens amused by the wise African parent's antics

A mother made her child to drink a strong native medicine, thinking that it was juice.

The wise mother tricked her sick little one into drinking spinach water instead of juice.

One mother gave her child a surprise drink after asking for some juice. Image: @cal.mi_ck/TikTok

A video posted by TikTok user @cal.mi_ck shows a woman collecting a jug of water from a pot of boiled spinach and pouring it into a juice box before giving it to her child to drink.

The curious child proceeds to drink the concoction and displays a shocked reaction to the taste as she continues to drink reluctantly.

Unsatisfied with the drink, the child soon pushes the juice box away with a disgusted look on her face.

The funny video was captioned:

"When your mom is your biological mother."

Watch the video below:

According to Healthline, spinach juice is linked to many impressive health benefits. It is a true nutritional powerhouse, as it’s rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

So this smart mother was helping her little one rather than just playing a sneaky prank on her.

Netizens react with banter at spinach juice prank

@Emmanuela Ezekwemba wrote:

"How my trust issues started."

@annelayuk replied:

"She doesn't understand this particular taste."

@koraman commented:

"No one is talking about the timing of the music and the shock."

@keltovconversations responded:

"The betrayal ."

@Mama pride wrote:

"I definitely have to come back and watch this again."

@Shu gar love said:

"The bombastic side eye."

@Selah! reacted:

"How I started not judging books by their covers ."

@Nancy Wai said:

"They will never ask for mommy's drinks again."

@Mas Diamond335 commented:

"Real African mother."

