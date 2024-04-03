Scammers have built a fake website meant to defraud people booking Air Peace's Lagos to London direct flight

Air Peace on March 30 started flying the lucrative Lagos-London route, attracting widespread applause from air passengers

Nigerians are reacting in different ways to the reported cloning of Air Peace website, with one X user saying it was a wicked act by fraudsters

An X user has said those fraudsters who built a fake version of Air Peace website are nothing but wicked.

This is coming after Air Peace started flying the Lagos-London route, and many Nigerians applauded the airline.

Nigerians have condemned the cloning of Air Peace website by fraudsters. Photo credit: Getty Images/Tim Roberts and X/Air Peace.

A post on X by Air Peace confirmed that there was a fake website impersonating the airline and warned air passengers to beware.

Air Peace named the website as flyairpeace.uk and gave its authentic website as flyairpeace.com.

A Nigerian man said it was evil for scammers to have cloned the airline's website. The X user, Father Figure, called it an act of wickedness.

He wrote:

"Why are people wicked like this? Sharply clone their website to scam unsuspecting people."

Another user, Ugo reacted:

"Maybe you should re-design your website to not look like the fake version when in fact it’s the official website."

See his post below:

Nigerians react to cloning of Air Peace website

@kingmatt_MO said:

"The current website doesn't speak of your authenticity. Why not consider a redesign?"

@Frankokah commented:

"Post the real website here."

@slowrexy said:

"Scammers never disappoints."

@kunle_Design said:

"Hire me I can redesign your website for you. Because the current website is short-selling and lacks good user experience."

@FrancisProda said:

"Buy up all the similar domain names and extensions."

@donsheriff67 said:

"Try and buy all domain extensions of flyairpeace and redirect to the main website."

@Dr_bettachris said:

This is unacceptable. Can we report the website massively?

Air Peace begins sale of ticket

Meanwhile, Air Peace kicked off the sale of its flight schedules for its London service starting March 30, 2024.

The airline said the tickets for the London route are now available on the website at unbeatable rates.

It also disclosed that there is a special discount for Nigerian students who choose to travel to the UK using the airline.

Source: Legit.ng