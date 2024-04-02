A video of a little girl speaking on stage during her Easter presentation has left netizens rolling on the floor

Instead of making her speech, the girl seized the opportunity to inform the entire guests that she was hungry

Netizens who watched the video took to the comments section to pen hilarious comments about the clip

A lady has shared a video of her daughter who poured out her heart to guests during her Easter presentation.

The little girl in the video shared on TikTok by @carlyssaford could not go on with her speech instead she chose to disclose that she was hungry.

Little girl tells guests on stage that she's hungry Photo credit: @carlyssaford/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little girl bares her heart on stage

While sharing the video via her official account, the girl's mother lamented that her daughter chose that time to embarrass her publicly.

The guests burst into laughter as the child repeatedly revealed on stage that she was very hungry.

Carlyssaford captioned the video:

“Easter speech gone wrong kids so embarrassing. Kids know how to embarrass you! Jordynn you had one job.”

Reactions as little girl speaks on stage

Netizens who watched the video found the little girl’s hunger declaration understandable and hilarious.

They all stormed the comments section to react to the funny clip which has been trending on TikTok.

Chiquita Thomas746 reacted:

“I be hungry to when I'm at church and be texting my cousin where we gone eat at.”

BrandonJCustoms_ said:

“That first hungry sent me to a place.”

Spencer said:

“My son in sunrise service..." Ma, I thought we were eating first!”

Autum reacted:

“Lmao she real for that.”

Julie said:

“She so real fa date.”

Eshaa reacted:

“I'm withcha when u right girl.”

Travis Ware said:

“That's right baby girl! Keep it real.”

MissRavon said:

“She said not on an empty stomach!!”

Ms. Keke reacted:

"That's all right baby take ya time.”

Perfectly_Imperfect82 said:

“Baby girl i be hungry in church too! That's why i bring snacks.”

Source: Legit.ng