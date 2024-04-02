A young Nigerian lady has shared an impressive video on TikTok showcasing her new luxurious salon in Lagos state

In the trending video, the lady disclosed that she was only 23 years old and recently moved to Nigeria from Canada

Netizens who watched the video flooded her comments section on the platform with lots of congratulatory messages

A hardworking lady has impressed netizens on TikTok after showing off her biggest accomplishment at 23 years old.

The lady identified on the platform as @xnotsoangelicx showcased her luxury beauty salon in a short video.

23-year-old lady shows off her classic salon Photo credit: @xnotsoangelicx/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady flaunts her first salon at 23

She proudly revealed that it was her first salon and recounted how it took her lots of sweat and tears before she could accomplish it.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

She further disclosed that it has been her biggest source of joy since she relocated to Nigeria from Canada.

Xnotsoangelicx captioned the video:

“These last few months after moving to Lagos have been nothing short of bittersweet. A lot of sweat and teaaarssss literally but as I'm about to clock a new year in a few hours I had to sit back and reflect and appreciate what 23 brought to me.

"I honestly can't wait to finish and open my doors to you guys soon. This is my biggest source of joy and accomplishment since moving to Lagos.”

Reactions as lady showcases her first salon

The TikTok video stirred lots of congratulatory messages from excited netizens who praised her resilience and hardwork.

CREAMIECHOPS said:

“Ok I still have 2 more years. Congrats sis.”

@enny30bg reacted:

“God I want to be rich at young age. Congratulations boo.”

Akunatakasi said:

“Congratulations.”

Dammy Layi said:

“Oh this is beautiful!! Definitely going to make my hair here some day.”

@thekateonina said:

“Congratulations! Can't wait to swing by when you open your doors!”

@ogckollection said:

“Congratulations, I literally stumbled across your place and I'm happy to see everything came together.”

DeeSmah said:

“The space is gorgeous and the natural light flows in beautifully- well done!”

Watch the video below:

19-year-old girl builds one room

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 19-year-old girl made a video of how she was able to own her home at a very young age.

The hardworking young girl said she had to save all her money to buy cement and blocks to construct her one-room apartment.

Source: Legit.ng