A Nigerian lady got the shock of her life after giving food to a young man with small stature who sat by the roadside

After sharing the clip online, some Nigerians who knew the smallish man claimed that he was a 'billionaire' who always disguised himself to look broke

Reacting to the comments, the lady expressed her shock about the situation and wondered if the claims were true

A Nigerian lady was recently queried by some social media users after sharing a video of herself giving food to a smallish man by the roadside.

The lady identified as @amyspecialabacha2 on TikTok got confused when she was asked by a host of netizens why she gave an alleged 'billionaire' food.

Smallish man who's allegedly a billionaire trends Photo credit: @amyspecialabacha/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Video of alleged smallish 'billionaire' trends

The lady however expressed her confusion about the situation as she wondered how a man who sat by the roadside could be a billionaire.

She subsequently posted a comment asking her followers to explain what made the man a 'billionaire'.

Some netizens claimed that the man owned fleets of tricycles and houses but he still preferred to beg on the street.

In her words:

“What makes him a billionaire make una tell me am I missing something, mad on billionaire was hungry.”

Reactions as lady gives food to alleged 'billionaire'

Social media users reacted in the comments section to the TikTok video shared by @amyspecialabacha2.

@lovechizzy reacted:

“This man dat said he has 8kids 4 nw,meaning he wil stil giv birth 2 many mor, dn't even try teling him 2 stp begging becus u wil becom his greatest enemy no matter the kind of help u want 2 giv him.”

@sunshy ruthio said:

“This man is rich oh and him kids dey better school.”

Raphael Vivian said:

“This man na landlord.”

@okechukwu reacted:

“Until you ssk him to give you,1000 change you will see big money in his pocket.”

Zinny Daniels reacted:

“That's his format,he is not broke, l wonder why he is still begging.”

IFEOMA MARYJANE said:

“Do u know how many keke this man get?? he is very rich oo.”

IfeGod said:

“Omo that man dey rich oo...”

Ohafiawify said:

“Na better billionaire ooo who no know am for 042.”

Ozy reacted:

“That man is deep into inter state transportation in Enugu.”

Jeremy reacted:

"You dey give billionaire money? That man suppose feed your family o."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng