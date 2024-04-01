"He's a Secret Billionaire": Nigerians Uncover Alleged Identity of Man who Begs By the Roadside
- A Nigerian lady got the shock of her life after giving food to a young man with small stature who sat by the roadside
- After sharing the clip online, some Nigerians who knew the smallish man claimed that he was a 'billionaire' who always disguised himself to look broke
- Reacting to the comments, the lady expressed her shock about the situation and wondered if the claims were true
A Nigerian lady was recently queried by some social media users after sharing a video of herself giving food to a smallish man by the roadside.
The lady identified as @amyspecialabacha2 on TikTok got confused when she was asked by a host of netizens why she gave an alleged 'billionaire' food.
Video of alleged smallish 'billionaire' trends
The lady however expressed her confusion about the situation as she wondered how a man who sat by the roadside could be a billionaire.
She subsequently posted a comment asking her followers to explain what made the man a 'billionaire'.
Some netizens claimed that the man owned fleets of tricycles and houses but he still preferred to beg on the street.
In her words:
“What makes him a billionaire make una tell me am I missing something, mad on billionaire was hungry.”
Reactions as lady gives food to alleged 'billionaire'
Social media users reacted in the comments section to the TikTok video shared by @amyspecialabacha2.
@lovechizzy reacted:
“This man dat said he has 8kids 4 nw,meaning he wil stil giv birth 2 many mor, dn't even try teling him 2 stp begging becus u wil becom his greatest enemy no matter the kind of help u want 2 giv him.”
@sunshy ruthio said:
“This man is rich oh and him kids dey better school.”
Raphael Vivian said:
“This man na landlord.”
@okechukwu reacted:
“Until you ssk him to give you,1000 change you will see big money in his pocket.”
Zinny Daniels reacted:
“That's his format,he is not broke, l wonder why he is still begging.”
IFEOMA MARYJANE said:
“Do u know how many keke this man get?? he is very rich oo.”
IfeGod said:
“Omo that man dey rich oo...”
Ohafiawify said:
“Na better billionaire ooo who no know am for 042.”
Ozy reacted:
“That man is deep into inter state transportation in Enugu.”
Jeremy reacted:
"You dey give billionaire money? That man suppose feed your family o."
Watch the video below:
