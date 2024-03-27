A kind man stunned viewers after taking to the streets to surprise a random man with a gift of his choice

In a touching video, he asked the phone repairer to ask for anything he wanted and the man requested a television

Surprisingly, he took the man to an electronics shop and got him a television worth N139,000, leaving him over-excited

A phone repairer was over the moon after a content creator surprised him with a brand new television.

The content creator had approached the phone repairer to ask him what he desired and promised to get it for him.

Content creator buys television for man Photo credit: @mrbluemax/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man surprises phone repairer with television

The phone repairer was dumbfounded by the young man’s utterances in the video shared by @official_mrbluemax on TikTok.

He asked the content creator repeatedly if he was serious and the young man insisted that he meant every word.

The phone repairer subsequently requested a television and the creator immediately drove him to a shop, asked him to make a choice, and paid for a television worth N139,000.

Reactions as man surprises phone repairer

The comments section on TikTok was flooded with opinions of netizens about the man’s request.

Ride_With_Hayzed said:

“To those saying empty carton, that's 32 inches smart tv, the weight is very lite.”

Abidoshakerrr said:

“Money way u go give me catch. Tv kor. Who still Dey watch Tv dis period.”

GOLDEN said:

“Which one be say e use one hand Carry tv, person wey use one hand lift the guy up? just dey play.”

SEED OF WISDOM reacted:

“Imagine holding 139,000 Tv with one hand and still cary the guy with other hand, abi na CD they inside.”

B!G 31 reacted:

“So na one hand you take lift dat TV?...ehnnn fine boi?”

@iam_K4 said:

“I love the guy, he is not greedy.”

@jurieee said:

"Mention anything you want and you dey call TV. Shey your mates no dey drive car ni."

Joshua Emmanuel412 reacted:

“You just see car you come enter what if them carry you go where you no no?”

Watch the video below:

