A newlywed lady has shared a video of herself and her husband showing off their dances moves on their wedding day

While sharing the video via her official TikTok account, she reiterated that her husband dances way better than she does

Netizens who watched the video took to the comments section to send their congratulatory messages to her

A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her husband killing the show with his epic dance moves on their wedding day.

While sharing the clip on social media, the lady confirmed that her husband was a good dancer unlike her.

Groom dances better than bride on wedding day Photo credit: @barbizhub/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Husband outshines wife with electrifying dance moves

The newlywed bride identified as @barbizhub on TikTok openly agreed to the fact that her husband dances way better than she does.

She shared a video of her and her husband dancing on their traditional wedding day and he obviously did better.

He moved his body effortlessly without trying hard while she struggled with her steps and stared at him.

The bride in her TikTok post confirmed that she couldn't dance to save her life but her husband was a stepper who saved the day with his amazing dance moves.

She captioned the video:

“When you can't dance to save your life but your groom is a stepper.”

Reactions as groom outshines bride on wedding day

The video from their traditional wedding ignited lots of congratulatory messages.

Michael Goodness reacted:

“Congratulations.”

@glorychiomaasiebu said:

“Congratulation dear.”

@queenify12 said:

“Ur husband can dance very well.”

Jennifer.c said:

“Congratulations.”

Bella reacted:

“Congratulations.”

AsaOdumudu2016@gmail.com said:

“Congratulations.”

JA_Y said:

“Congratulations.”

@samakwe wrote:

"This is an error o. Why man go dance pass woman ehh?"

@uc sample said:

“Congratulations dear sister your new home is blessed.”

Watch the video below:

Groom dances crazily on wedding day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a hilarious video of a groom dancing with so much energy on his wedding day caught the attention of netizens on TikTok.

Reacting to the development, his shocked bride continued her slow march while looking at her husband in pure amazement and awe.

Source: Legit.ng