A Nigerian woman who became an online sensation due to her 'bunch of women' statement in a court room has been trending again

The beautiful woman first went popular after narrating her marital woes in a judiciary-based reality show

An emerging clip of the viral woman surprised some netizens who thought that her life transformed after she got popular

A trending video of popular TikTok sensation, Blessing Newton Abahi, who went viral over her 'bunch of women' statement in a courtroom has emerged.

Blessing became popular after her phrase, ‘Bunch of women’ statement started getting used as a soundtrack on TikTok.

Woman behind 'bunch of women' soundtrack resurfaces Photo credit: @bunchofwomen/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman behind ‘Bunch of women’ soundtrack resurfaces

The woman identified as @bunchofwomen_ on TikTok stood in front of her residence and the sight of her surroundings sparked reactions from netizens who thought she was living the life after going viral.

Netizens spotted the uncompleted buildings in her video and wondered why her fame didn't yield so much benefit.

Recall that the woman became a viral sensation after narrating her marital heartaches in a judiciary-based reality show.

She told the court how she returned home one day and met her husband with eight women.

She lamented bitterly over the incident at the time because she felt betrayed considering all she did for him.

Reactions trail video of Blessing Newton

Netizens in the comments section had different things to say about the TikTok video.

Blessed 247 said:

“Lord of Lemon use this woman bring himself out him don blow now come forget her.”

@yewande0011 reacted:

“Watin con concern us with bunch of women.”

@marisss said:

"Haaa wahala no too much like this."

@xoxo_prom said:

“I think say this woman life don change for the better.”

PrettySeno commented:

“Your time don pass abeg make we hear word e.”

JeE reacted:

“You no trend again.”

@just_ruthhh said:

“Bunch of women.”

Esther said;

“Time don go sister.”

@8K: reacted:

“You don enter one chance.”

Woman behind 'bunch of women' soundtrack dances

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that TikTok sensation, Blessing Newton Abahi, who went viral over her 'bunch of women' statement in a courtroom launched a new business.

Recall that, the viral voice was recorded when she presented her case before a judge, narrating how her husband unashamedly cheated on her with several women.

Source: Legit.ng