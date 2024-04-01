A Nigerian lady has stirred mixed reactions online after showing what she did with her N1.3 million cash gift

Instead of buying a wig with it as was intended, she decided to start up a logistics business with the money

The Warri-based businesswoman has opened up about her perception of life as she celebrated the feat

Instead of buying a wig, a Nigerian lady used her N1.3 million cash gift to start a logistics business.

@doppest_sandy took to social media to announce her business feat with a video showing her newly-acquired bikes and rider.

She started her logistics business with N1.3 million. Photo Credit: @doppest_sandy

@doppest_sandy noted that she does not waste money on things she does not need.

"The way life is right now I don’t fancy anything if I need it I buy it, I don’t waste money on what I don’t need,

"Just say congratulations," she captioned her TikTok video.

Her video went viral and got people talking.

In another related development, a lady used the N250k she was given for a wig to buy yams for her roadside business.

Watch the video below:

People warned her about riders

Vee said:

"Congratulations baby, God bless you and I wish you many more investments."

Main babe said:

"I was dumped for this reason in 2021 but my business is doing well now, at least I’m not begging for urgent 2k."

OBANLA.Rocky said:

"Go buy 2 drive your rider 1 take 1 take this advice and thank me later."

TRACY said:

"My love please be careful ooo expecially with your riders oo that’s what I’ll say if not ehh ready to cry logistic business is not easy at all❤️congrats sha.''

Desmond said:

"It isn’t like that lucrative and a lot of wahala, I wish u best of luck."

gbolamu said:

"I pray your riders don’t frustrate you! I really do pray! Once again I really do pray!"

debeautygarden said:

"Omo. This business showed me something."

BIG BABY said:

"Lol my sister get ready to cry premium tears."

Source: Legit.ng