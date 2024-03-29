A Nigerian lady who sells akara and other fried foods said she has added N250k to her business and also disclosed how she got the money

The lady said she was given N250k to use and buy an expensive wig for herself, but she decided to add it to her business

In a video she posted, she was seen dancing close to the yams and other items she had bought at her business place

A lady said the money given to her to use and buy an expensive wig has been added to her business.

The lady, @sexyakarafryer, mentioned that N250,000 was given to her for the wig, but she used it wisely.

She said she used the wig money for her business. Photo credit: TikTok/@sexyakarafryer.

Source: TikTok

Instead of buying the wig, the lady who fries Akara by the roadside said she used it to buy tubers of yam and other things for her business.

A video she shared on TikTok showed where she poured the yam and was dancing in happiness.

She wrote:

"N250k was given to you for wig, you decided to use it to buy your goods. In two weeks' time, the money will multiply. Then, you will buy the wig and still have extra N250k."

A lot of people who saw the video said she did the right thing and called her a wise woman.

Reactions as lady uses wig money for her business

@beauty queen said:

"My love for you is too much. I need this kind of friendship. Friendship that will always bring business Ideas. Not the one that will be fighting men."

@Olivia 54 commented:

"I want to start this business ohhh, but my friends said it is for old women."

@Mhiz Bliss said:

"God bless your hustle, sweetheart. I love making friends with girls that have vision."

Nigerian mum sends food to her daughter

Meanwhile, a Nigerian mother packaged food items and sent them to her daughter, who received them with joy.

The lucky lady got rice, tubers of yam, beans, corn, millet, onions and so many other foodstuffs.

As soon as she received the food, the lady recorded a video of the bags and posted it on TikTok for her followers to see.

Source: Legit.ng